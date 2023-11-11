Bhopal: Abki Diwali Congress Wali Prog Today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Abki Diwali Congress Wali is the programme, which Congress party will organise in the city on Saturday to show its commitment to promises made for women in the election, AICC spokesperson Supriya Shrinate told media persons here on Friday. The political parties are using different methods to put their schemes and programmes before voters.

The Congress party has decided to organise Kalash Yatra, which will start from Kali Mandir situated in Talliya and end at Khatlapura temple as a public meeting. A similar programme will be organised in Indore where the rally will start from Vallabh Nagar and reach Janjeerwala Square. It will turn into a public meeting there.

