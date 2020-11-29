Bhopal: AB Vajpayee Hindi University administrative block’s inauguration on Dec 2, ex-PM’s 6 ft statue to be installed

BHOPAL: After shifting of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University to its new campus in Mugaliya Kot on Vidisha Road, its administrative building will be inaugurated on December 2. Protem speaker Rameshwar Sharma, higher education minister Mohan Yadav, MP Pragya Thakur will be present on the occasion.

Earlier, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had inaugurated it virtually due to corona pandemic. University vice chancellor Ramdev Bharadwaj said university is situated in a 50-acre campus. Two blocks are ready and six blocks are in process of construction. It will have VC and registrar’s residence and indoor stadium. Hostels for boys and girls are ready.

Admission in hostels will begin once revised guidelines related to Covid-19 are released. The hostels in university premises are made in a manner that they have all facilities for students. Six feet metal statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Swami Vivekanand will also be installed. Each statue is expected to cost Rs 12 lakh. Vice chancellor Ramdev Bharadwaj said university will set new standards in Hindi globally. State government has released Rs 450 crore to the university. The university currently operates 50 courses in Hindi Language.