Bhopal: Aaroh -7 ends with enchanting Margi Band performance, film screening

The second day of the event began with the screening of the film, Kuhasa.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day multi-arts festival Aaroh -7 ended with film screening and Margi Band performance at Dushyant Kumar Smarak Pandulipi Sangrahalaya on Monday evening. It was organised by Vihaan Drama Works.

The second day of the event began with the screening of the film, Kuhasa. It was based on Hindi novel Ek Chithada Sukh penned by Nirmal Verma. It was written and directed by Kartikeya Namdev, highlighting the mood of a very creative introverted youth. The film has been selected in UK's Lift Off Session Salt Film Festival and it was the first presentation of this film in India.

The festival ended with a poetic musical performance by Vihaan's Margi Band. The poems of Kabir, Kunwar Narayan, Kedarnath Singh, Shiv Kumar Batalvi and Saurabh Anant were presented in songs.

Directed by Saurabh Anant, the two stories Sankar and Dopahar written by Shrikant Verma were staged on the first day of the event.

