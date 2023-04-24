Bhopal: AAP flays govt for hike in trade license fee

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Aam Aadmi Party state president on Sunday attacked the BJP government for increasing the trade license fees from Rs 500 to Rs 50,000. The AAP chief Rani Agrawal said that the Party was standing with the traders of the state against the government’s ‘Tughlaqi’ decision. “The Party will fight the traders' battle on the road and we will not sit silent until the government withdraws the order,” said the APP state chief. The decision will break the backbone of the businessmen and traders who are trying to overcome the losses they suffered because of the Corona-induced lockdown, said Agrawal. The decision of the anti-businessmen and the government wants to end the business of small traders, she alleged. BJP only knows how to get the votes of the traders but the government does not take any decision in their interest, she further added.

