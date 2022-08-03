Bhopal: Aadhaar registration of 84,091 children till Aug 1

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The department of women and child development has been made the registrar for Aadhaar registration by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in order to ensure Aadhaar registration of all children up to the age of 5 years in Madhya Pradesh.

Director of Women and Child Development Ramrao Bhonsle said that Aadhaar registration of children up to 5 years of age is being done free of cost in Anganwadi centres. All Integrated Child Development Projects have been notified as Permanent Aadhaar Enrollment Centres. Aadhaar registration of 84091 children has been done till August 1.

He said that the department is also cooperating with India Post and Payments Bank to ensure Aadhaar registration of all children up to the age of 5 years. Aadhar registration of children is being done free of cost by campaigning in remote areas through postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks.

He said that desktops, laptops and tablets have been provided to each project for technical work. The department has tied up with CSCSPV for speed and quality of work.

The registration work has been started by the organisation in 46 centres of eight districts. Soon the work of registration will start in 453 Aadhaar enrollment centres in all 52 districts. He said that pregnant women, lactating mothers and other citizens can also take advantage of Aadhaar registration and up-gradation in the Aadhaar registration centres that are being operated, Bhonsle said.