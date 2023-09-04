Bhopal: Aadaranjali Ends With Play Hunkaro | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day event Aadaranjali ended with a play, Hunkaro, at Bharat Bhawan in the city on Sunday evening. Written and directed by Mohit Takalkar, the play was based on three stories, penned by Vijaydan Detha, Chirag Khandelwal and Arvind Charan.

Presented by Ujagar Dramatic Association, Jaipur, the play was a weave of three stories that talk about the power that hope can create and how to survive.

The play begins with six actors (Ipshita Chakraborty, Ajeet Singh Palawat, Puneet Mishra, Mahesh Saini, Bhakti Bhartiand Bhaskar Sharma) who arrive on stage and sit in a row in front of the audience.

They narrate three different tales with one common link - the backdrop of the pandemic. The stories are narrated in Hindi, Haryanvi, Marwadi and Awadhi.

In Vijaydan’s story, an unfortunate farmer from Marwar loses his wife and is left alone with two children and a piece of barren land. The newly arrived stepmom isn't too keen on it either.

When a drought hits, the mother decides to kill children and move to Mumbai in search of a better life. Here, the father makes a plan in which he leaves children behind and locks the house.

Chirag’ story is the saga of Amar who, like thousands of others, has to walk a very long distance during Covid pandemic. He has no food, water or money.

There is just a hope that he will definitely reach home sooner or later. Arvind’s Mai is the saga of two brothers - Birju and Mandu - who live with their disabled mother in a small chawl in suburban Mumbai. They have hopes, dreams that bind them together.

