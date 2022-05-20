Bhopal: A dream come true for Ravi, now a proud land owner

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Under the Chief Minister's Nagariya Bhu-Adhikar Yojana, Govindpura MLA distributed land ownership deeds to 100 beneficiaries on Friday.

BJP MLA Krishna Gaur handed ‘pattas’ to 100 families in a program held at Vivekananda Vidyapeeth, Avadhpuri Tiraha, Bhopal. Bhopal collector Avinash Lavania was also present on the occasion.

The beneficiaries who have been given land ownership rights include 40 families of Amrawat Khurd, 7 of Ahmedpur Kalan, one of Khajuri Khurd, 35 of Khajuri Kalan and 17 of Pipliyan Pende Khan. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had made virtual distribution of land rights letters and permanent leases to the beneficiaries under the 'Mukhyamantri Bhu-Adhikar' scheme from the secretariat on Thursday.

Ravi Vaishnav, who received the land title deed, was on cloud nine. “Now my family has a home and permanent address. It was a dream that my family and I cherished. I thank the Madhya Pradesh government and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for making out dream come true,” said the proud land owner.

“I have a permanent residence for the rest of my life. Now I will not face any problem in getting my children married. Today, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has made us the homeless into proud land owners,” he added.

He further said that he would now be able to get the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for constructing a pucca house on the land. He had been living with his family in kutcha house, said Ravi.

He was among the beneficiaries who were handed over land title deed and permanent lease by the MLA and

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 11:08 PM IST