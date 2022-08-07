Bhopal: A day after assuming office, mayor meets BCCI members & have Chai pe Charcha with corporators

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the Mayor and all 85 corporators took oath of office, Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BCCI) demanded an ‘Alderman’ from the BCCI in the newly constituted council of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

On their invitation, Mayor Malti Rai went to meet office-bearers of BCCI who put four demands before her including the Alderman post in BMC council.

Besides, BCCI has demanded withdrawal of additional tax of Rs 4 per square feet being charged by BMC. Similarly, they also demanded abolition of garbage tax and tax being levied on displaying signage boards in the market.

Minister for Medical Education Vishwas Sarang, BCCI president Tejkul Pal Singh and others were also present.

As per law, the nomination of Alderman to the Municipal bodies is done to give representation to various sections of the society so that they can be voice of issues of the residents of the municipal area in the municipality. The nomination of a councillor is primarily the subjective satisfaction of the State Government, provided the candidate satisfies the criteria fixed under the statute.

Rai also held “Chai Pe Charcha” with corporators in the walled city at the BJP district office. She assured them of the all round development of Bhopal. She said that corporators have to work in each and every ward.

Corporator Manoj Rathore said,” Rai has instructed that we the corporators have to work in each and every ward in the interest of common people. All round development of Bhopal is the top priority.”

