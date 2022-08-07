e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: A day after assuming office, mayor meets BCCI members & have Chai pe Charcha with corporators

Chamber of Commerce demands Alderman post in BMC council, abolition of tax on tax on signage boards, garbage tax and others

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 07, 2022, 11:36 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the Mayor and all 85 corporators took oath of office, Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BCCI) demanded an ‘Alderman’ from the BCCI in the newly constituted council of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

On their invitation, Mayor Malti Rai went to meet office-bearers of BCCI who put four demands before her including the Alderman post in BMC council.

Besides, BCCI has demanded withdrawal of additional tax of Rs 4 per square feet being charged by BMC. Similarly, they also demanded abolition of garbage tax and tax being levied on displaying signage boards in the market.

Minister for Medical Education Vishwas Sarang, BCCI president Tejkul Pal Singh and others were also present.

As per law, the nomination of Alderman to the Municipal bodies is done to give representation to various sections of the society so that they can be voice of issues of the residents of the municipal area in the municipality. The nomination of a councillor is primarily the subjective satisfaction of the State Government, provided the candidate satisfies the criteria fixed under the statute.

Rai also held “Chai Pe Charcha” with corporators in the walled city at the BJP district office. She assured them of the all round development of Bhopal. She said that corporators have to work in each and every ward.

Corporator Manoj Rathore said,” Rai has instructed that we the corporators have to work in each and every ward in the interest of common people. All round development of Bhopal is the top priority.”

Read Also
Bhopal: Wanted mastermind of Looteri Dulhan gang arrested after two years
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: A day after assuming office, mayor meets BCCI members & have Chai pe Charcha with corporators

RECENT STORIES

JEE Mains 2022: Candidates express frustration over irregularities as session 2 results expected...

JEE Mains 2022: Candidates express frustration over irregularities as session 2 results expected...

Mumbai: After brief lull, lake levels rise by 16,750 million litres

Mumbai: After brief lull, lake levels rise by 16,750 million litres

Mumbai: Central Railway to promote local products at all stations under Atmnirbhar Bharat and Vocal...

Mumbai: Central Railway to promote local products at all stations under Atmnirbhar Bharat and Vocal...

Mumbai: Metro 3 cost surges 44% to Rs 10,269.82 crore

Mumbai: Metro 3 cost surges 44% to Rs 10,269.82 crore

Mumbai: Neurosurgeon successfully performs high-risk spine surgery on nonagenarian

Mumbai: Neurosurgeon successfully performs high-risk spine surgery on nonagenarian