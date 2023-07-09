Bhopal: 9th Rang Triveni Drama Utsav Shivohum Portrays Adi Shankaracharya | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Play, Shivohum, based on life of 8th-century Indian vedic scholar Adi Shankaracharya was staged at Shaheed Bhawan in the city on Saturday evening.

Mohammed Faizan played the role of Shankaracharya. Written by Satish Dave and directed by Sanjay Mehta, the play was presented by Rangshirsh Sanstha, Bhopal.

It was part of third-day of four-day drama festival organised by Saghan Society for Cultural and Welfare, Bhopal, in collaboration with the ministry of culture.

Works known to be written by Shankara himself are the Brahmasutrabhasya, his commentaries on ten principal Upanishads, his commentary on Bhagavad Gita. The play began with Adi Shankaracharya’ s birth and ends with his demise.