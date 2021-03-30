Bhopal: 995 coronavirus cases in just two days

Bhopal: Bhopal has reported 995 corona cases in just two days. On Tuesday, the state capital reported 498 corona cases with 3,800 samples sent for testing, while, on Monday, the number of cases reported was 497. The positivity rate for the disease in Bhopal is now 13.1 per cent. On Monday, the state capital had reported a positivity rate of around 17 per cent.

Madhya Pradesh reported a 10.6 per cent positive rate for the disease on Tuesday. Despite the increasing corona-positive rate, sampling has been reduced drastically. On Monday, the corona -positive rate was 9.9 per cent against 23,249 samples, while the corona-positive rate increased to 10.6 per cent, with sampling reduced to 20,419.

The state, on Tuesday, reported 2,173 cases, pushing the infection tally up to 293,179 and the toll to 3,977 with 10 deaths. The number of active cases has gone up to 16,034.

Indore reported 628 corona cases and its tally rose to 69,028 with the toll at 959, while Bhopal’s tally increased to 50,953 with the toll at 631. The number of active cases in Indore increased to 3,545 and, in Bhopal, to 4,112.

Other major cities, such as Jabalpur, reported 1,173 active cases with 148 corona cases and Gwalior reported 526 active cases with 53 corona cases.

Khargone reported 78 corona cases and its active cases went up to 339, while Ujjain reported 660 active cases with 32 corona cases. Ratlam reported 75 corona cases with active cases at 605. Burhanpur reported 150 active cases with eight corona cases. Shajapur reported 165 active cases with 23 corona cases and Chhindwara reported 283 active cases with 25 corona cases, while Vidisha reported 256 active cases with 35 corona cases. Balaghat reported 134 active cases.

Narsingpur reported 205 active cases with 11 corona cases. Barwani reported 45 corona cases with 241 active cases. Dewas, Mandsaur and Shahdol reported 212,150, and 107. Damoh and Sehore reported 120 and 147 active cases, respectively.