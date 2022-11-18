Bhopal: 98 athletes from Madhya Pradesh take part in Khelo India Zonal Wushu Womens' League

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh's 98-athlete wushu contingent has participated in the ongoing Khelo India Zonal Wushu Womens' League organised at Thakur Vishwanath Shahdeo Indoor Stadium, Ranchi, from November 17 to November 20.

According to MP wushu coach Sarika Gupta, Madhya Pradesh contingent for the ongoing zonal league consists of 98 athletes out of whom six athletes are from Bhopal.

Talking to Free Press, wushu coach Sarika Gupta said, "We are expecting approximately 40 medals from the MP team. Today was just the opening. Let’s see how things unfold here."

According to the officials, six players from Bhopal are part of the MP contingent including Bhooraksha Dubey, Shruti Sarwaiya, Neha Sarwaiya, Priyanka Kewat, and Kaju Sondhiya. Earlier, Sports Authority of India (SAI) athlete Bhooraksha Dubey had won gold and silver medals at Senior National Wushu Championship.