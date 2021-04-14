Bhopal: 9,720 new new cases in a day in MP

BHOPAL: The State reported 9,720 corona cases taking positive rate to 21.7% on Wednesday. During the day, 44,732 samples were sent for testing and 437 of them were rejected at the time of testing. Number of active cases in the state went up to 49,551 while infection tally zoomed to 3,63,352 and toll to 4,312 with 51 deaths. Indore reported 1,611 corona cases taking its tally of Covid cases to 82,597 and toll to 1,017. Bhopal's tally stands at 61,904. Indore now has 9,275 and Bhopal 6,492 active cases.

Jabalpur reported 602 corona cases with 3,243 active cases, while Gwalior reported 700 corona cases with 3,468 active cases. Ujjain reported 249 corona cases with 1,912 active cases. Khargone reported 166 corona cases with 675 active cases while Ratlam reported 152 corona cases with 1,036 active cases. Sagar reported 218 corona cases with 944 active cases while Betul reported 155 corona cases with 978 active cases and Rewa reported 211 corona cases with 954 active cases. Dhar reported 141 corona cases with 572 active cases while Vidisha reported 206 corona cases with 861 active cases.

Narsingpur reported 722 active cases with 110 corona cases while Barwani reported 185 corona cases with 1,029 active cases and Hoshangabad reported 156 corona cases with 558 active cases.