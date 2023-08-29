 Bhopal: 96 Hours Gone, Portfolios Of Three Ministers Yet To Be Announced
Bhopal: 96 Hours Gone, Portfolios Of Three Ministers Yet To Be Announced

Shukla may get WCD and Bisen PHE.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
Gourishanker Bisen |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly four days have passed since the state cabinet was expanded, but the portfolios of the newly appointed ministers are yet to be declared.

Rajendra Shukla, Gourishankar Bisen and Rahul Lodhi were inducted into the cabinet on Saturday.

According to sources, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was supposed to announce portfolios for the newly appointed ministers.

He could not do so, since cabinet has been adjourned. Nevertheless, the departments of these ministers have almost been finalized. Shukla is set to get Women and Child Development Department. Similarly, Bisen is likely to get Public Health Engineering Department.

On the other hand, Lodhi may be made minister of state for Water Resources Department. Despite this, the departments of these ministers were not announced.

