Bhopal: 95 People Show Up At Virtual Hearing With Objections

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 95 people, including public representatives, social activists and prominent personalities of the city had turned up for the virtual hearing with their objections on the draft of Bhopal Master Plan on Wednesday. Urban administration department deputy secretary, KVS Chaudhary Kolsani held the online hearing. Most of the objections were related to showing the agricultural land as city forest in isolated parts of the city.

Total 153 people were invited in 26 groups for the online hearing and of them only 95 showed up. The hearing started from 10.30 am and continued till 6 pm. Total nine chat rooms were made at Directorate and State Town and Country Planning where the residents put forth their objections over the city master plan. Govindpura MLA and Member for MP Backward Class and Welfare Commission Krishna Gaur, Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh, Aruneshwar Singh Deo, Commissioner, Madhya Pradesh Housing Construction and Infrastructure Development and others were among the prominent personalities who participated in the virtual hearing with their objections to the draft of the Bhopal Master Plan.

Aruneshwar Singh Deo told Free Press that in isolated areas, the agricultural land of Mahuakheda village has been shown as city forest. This will result in a huge loss to the owners of the agricultural lands as they will not be able to do the farming, leaving them with the option of selling them off. “There are 18 water bodies and barring the Upper Lake, the land around other water bodies has been shown as city forest,” he said.

He added that a patient hearing was given to his views and he was assured that matter raised by him would be looked into. The hearing on objections on Bhopal master plan will be also done on Thursday and Friday as well.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)