Bhopal: 95% of Global Skills Park trainees get jobs before completing training

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At least 95% of the students training at Global Skills Park have been offered jobs from national and international companies before completion of their training, said RK Austin, the head of the department of the organisation on Saturday.

Placement officer Farha Naeem said students have been offered a CTC of Rs 4.30 lakh from international companies and of Rs 3.10 lakh per annum from national-level companies, they said.

The trainees in the third batch of advanced certificate in precision engineering have finished their one-year certificate course. The GSK management had organised job letter distribution programme for students.

Akash Tripathi , Principal Secretary, Technical Education Department, Harijinder Singh, Director of Skill Development, Skill Development CEO Shanmukh Priya Mishra, Additional Director GN Agarwal, Joint Director NPS Sengar, HOD RK Austin and other officials attended the programme.

The trainees have got two or more job offers from companies like Omega Rank, JSW Abu Dhabi, JBM, Jayvel, Aerospace, Harsha Engineering, JCB and Welspun.

Akash Tripathi congratulated the selected trainees and explained the importance of training on advanced machines through courses conducted at Global Skills Park.