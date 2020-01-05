Bhopal: 91 women fail to get appointment despite making it to PSC merit list

BHOPAL: Women who topped in PSC 2017 examination for selection of assistant professors are forced to protest to seek appointment because of apathetic approach of state government.

Overall 91 women candidates who made it to the merit list have not been given appointments whereas other candidates who have scored less were given appointment letters and they have joined.

Dozens of meritorious women candidates gathered at Neelam Park on Sunday sought clarification from government authorities.

“What is my fault? I topped in my subject and made it to merit list,” asked Ranjana Patidar, who scored third rank in English subject assistant professors list. Those who top in exams are rewarded but we are being punished for the same reason, she added.

Anju Sahare, selected for Hindi said that 241 candidates were selected in the subject and all have been given appointments but I got 14th rank in the list and am forced to fight for an appointment despite scoring high in exams.

About 2,700 assistant professors have been appointed after clearing PSC exams in 2017 but 91 women candidates of merit list have not been appointed yet. The controversy relates to interpretation of high court order on reservation of women.

“Government is not sending its lawyer to appear in court therefore the matter is lingering. We need to be given appointment and focus on teaching than to protest and run for appointment orders,” said Mehajabeen.

A delegation also approached representatives of law minister and higher education minister and urged them to take initiative soon to save their career and future.