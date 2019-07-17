Bhopal: 90,000 lawyers strike work, seek law for their protection

BHOPAL: Lawyers observed a state wide strike on Tuesday demanding a law for their protection. Nearly 90,000 lawyers in the state and 7000 lawyers in Bhopal shun their work demanding implementation of Advocate Protection Act (APA) in the state.

The strike led to suspension of all work in the courts across the state. State Bar Council president Shivendra Upadhyay in Jabalpur claimed about 90,000 lawyers abstained from work in various MP courts in support of early implementation of the Advocates Protection Act.

"We are confident lawyers will not have to go on strike again on the issue of Advocates Protection Law. The Congress has promised it in its manifesto," he said, adding that lawyers were being misled on this issue since 2012. Upadhyay said lawyers in the state are ready for a long battle on this issue.

The Congress Vachan Patra had assured the advocates to implement the Act in the state soon after coming to the power. The lawyers have been taking up their demand before the government.

Earlier they also passed a censure motion against the ministers - Jitu Patwari, Govind Singh Rajput and Om Singh Markam - who had opposed the Advocate Protection Act during last cabinet meeting.

Bar Association president Vijay Chaudhary said that in response to call of Jabalpur’s lawyers, their Bhopal counterparts too abstain from work seeking the implementation of the Act.

Act to be tabled soon, assures minister

The government on Tuesday said the draft of the Advocates Protection Act-2019 has been prepared and will soon be presented for approval in the state cabinet.

"The draft of Advocates Protection Act-2019 has been prepared so that lawyers can carry out their duties without fear. The draft will soon be presented for the approval of the state cabinet,

state Minister for Law and Legislative Affairs PC Sharma said at a press conference here. Sharma said the proposed legislation envisages stricter punishment for threats or attacks on lawyers while discharging their duties.

The proposal was brought in the last cabinet meeting for the discussion, some of the minister wanted to add some valuable suggestions into the Act. Now the discussion on the Act will be held on July 20 after that it will be sent to the committee of senior advocates and their suggestions will be incorporated.”

After the approval of the cabinet, it will be presented in the state Assembly. After nod from the Assembly, the new Act will be sent for the assent of the President through the governor," Sharma said.