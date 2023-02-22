Bhopal: 9,000 plaints unresolved even after 100 days

Representative Picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A majority of CM Helpline complaints pending for resolution with the police for more than 100 days relate to rape and other crimes against women. More than 9,000 complaints pertaining to police department, made to the CM Helpline, were pending for more than 100 days for resolution as on January 31 this year.

Interestingly, a majority of them were complaints made by women alleging that men made physical relations with them on pretext of marriage and later reneged on their promise.

CM Helpline complaints pending for more than 100 days were reviewed at a high-level meeting chaired by the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently.

Of the 9,038 complaints pertaining to the police department pending for 100-plus days, 2,206 were about FIR not being registered or delay in registration or not registering the FIR. About 1,834 complaints were about not conducting investigation, delay in investigation, not presenting challan in courts on time or not taking action due to pressure from higher ups.

Most complaints pertained to cases where women had complained against men, alleging that they exploited them physically on the pretext of marriage. The second highest number of pending complaints related to dowry harassment and domestic violence.

A fair majority of the pending complaints were related to women registering complaints against their mothers-in-law, fathers-in-law and husbands. Then, there were cases in which the complainant had sought action against accused for issuing life threats to them. Online frauds and apprehension of abduction were other cases in which complaints are pending. Then, there are also cases in which the complainants allege that the police did not provide them security or copies of PM report, FIR or character certificate.

Police officers say that in many cases, challans or closure reports have been submitted by the police in different courts. Till the courts take a decision on them, the police cannot proceed further.

