Bhopal: 90-yr-old woman charred to death as shanty catches fire

Bhopal: A 90-year-old woman was charred to death when her shanty caught fire on Tuesday afternoon. Her grandson miraculously escaped as he ran out after the fire broke out. The deceased was identified as Poorna Bai.

The fire gutted the shanty on the inside, while the outer portion of the shanty remained largely unscathed. Also, no other shanty in the area was damaged, the police said. The woman’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination and a case was registered with the Gandhi Nagar police.

The police said the woman lived with her son and his family in Gwal Baba ki Basti at Gandhi Nagar. The incident occurred around 1.30 pm. Her son had gone to bring his wife as she works in some bungalows in the area.

Only the elderly woman and her grandson, Priyansh, were inside the house.

According to the Gandhi Nagar police, the fire broke out due to an electrical short circuit and, soon, the entire shanty caught fire. The woman’s grandson ran out and was saved, but the woman failed to save her life.

Her grandson informed the neighbours, who called the fire brigade. A team of the fire brigade rushed to the place and doused the flames.

SHO, Gandhi Nagar, Arun Sharma said the case was being investigated.