Bhopal: 9 out of 40 ventilators bought under PM Cares Fund conk out at Hamidia Hospital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A ventilator broke down in Hamidia Hospital leading to death of a Covid patient on Monday night.

A 58-year-old corona patient was referred from Nasrullangaj (Sehore) to Hamidia Hospital. Sources said patient felt restless on ventilator. Immediately, ventilator was replaced. In the mean time, patient died.

Forty ventilators were purchased for the hospital from PM Cares Fund but nine conked out and are not functioning properly.

Last week, five ventilators were replaced in surgery department as they needed repair. Hamidia Hospital administration has complained against the company, which supplied ventilators. According to junior doctors, ventilators had developed technical snag.