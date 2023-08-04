Bhopal: 9% DA For Government Employees

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has issued orders to hike the dearness allowance (DA) of 9 per cent for government employees who are getting the 6th Pay Commission, here on Thursday.

At present, the employees are getting 212pc and after adding 9pc of the DA the total DA got increased to 221pc. The employees will get the benefit of DA since January1 and for the month of July, they will get the amount from August.

The arrears will be given in three installments from the month of October, November and in the month of December. Those employees who had retired or had died between January1 to June 30, the nominated person will get the arrear amount as an one-time payment.