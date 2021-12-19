Bhopal: 8th international herbal fair to begin on December 22

BHOPAL: Forest minister Vijay Shah said 8th International Herbal Mela will be held at Lal Parade Ground here from December 22-26, 2021.

“If participants will benefit in these 5 days, herbal mela may be extended for two more days,” Shah told media on Sunday.

Herbal mela is being organised by MP State Minor Forest Produce (Trade & Development) Cooperative Federation Limited.

He said South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries have been invited but they will be available online due to corona. Their medical experts will be available for online advice.

“We have invited domestic companies like ITC Limited, Dabur, Baidyanath and Patanjali to purchase raw material at herbal mela on seller-purchaser platform. They can directly purchase herbal medicines from forest dwellers,” he added.

About 300 stalls will be set up in the fair. States will also participate. “We will ensure that participants produce certificate of both the dose of Covid vaccines. There will be arrangement of thermal screening and hand hygiene,” Shah said.

The annual fair, which started in 2001, was not organised in last two years due to Covid. It is held every year to promote sale of herbal products and aims at socio-economic uplift of tribals, forest dwellers and others involved in the business. Free of cost diagnosis by authorised Ayurveda experts will be available at the fair.

