Bhopal: ‘850 Remdesivir injections were not stolen, there was mistake in counting’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Local crime branch police denied that 850 Remdesivir injections were stolen from Hamidia Hospital. “It is not a case of theft. It was a mistake in counting the number of vials that were in stock,” police stated. The crime branch has closed the case.

As many as 850 Remdesivir injections were found missing from Hamidia Hospital in April 2021 when coronavirus was spreading fast. The state government had disbursed Remdesivir injections to different hospitals as per bed capacity for treatment of Covid patients.

One Remdesiver injection cost Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,000 in the market. A Covid patient with infected lungs requires a complete dose of six injections over five days. Kohefiza police station staff had registered the case and simultaneously the crime branch was assigned the investigation.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) Amit Kumar said, “Investigation did not indicate theft of Remdesivir injections from Hamidia hospital. Actually, stock was not properly counted. There was a mistake in counting.”

Bhopal District and Sessions Court has ordered crime branch police to place a final report pertaining to Remdesivir injections that were stolen from Hamidia Hospital last year. The court had observed that it was a crime of serious nature.

Bhopal Group for Information and Action (BGIA)’s Rachna Dhingra said, “If there is a mistake in counting the stock, even then punish the person responsible for it. Thereafter, the picture will be clear. Top officials at Hamidia Hospital were removed in this case.”