 Bhopal: 84-year-old Jodhaiya Bai conferred with Padma Shri
Baiga artist learned painting at the age of 70

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 10:54 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu conferred Padma Shri on Baiga painter Jodhaiya Bai for the year 2023. The award was presented at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi on Wednesday. The 84-year-old artist, who hails from Umaria district, was feted for her special contribution in the field of arts. She has popularised the traditional Baiga tribal culture and philosophy through her paintings for decades. She has saved Baiga painting (tribal painting) from extinction.

Jodhaiya was born before independence in 1938 in Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh. She was fond of painting since childhood. Jodhaiya’s childhood was spent in many hardships and poverty.She is a tribal illiterate woman, she never went to school. At the age of 70, Jodhaiya learned painting from Ashish Swami who inspired him to paint Baiga.  She was married at a very young age, but her husband passed away at the age of 40. Jodhaiya is survived by his son and daughter-in-law

