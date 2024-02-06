Bhopal: 81 IAS Officers Have So Far Been Transferred |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): IAS officers are being reshuffled after the change of government. Eighty-one officers have been transferred since the new regime took over. There are reports that once the voters’ list is published on February 8, the ban on transfer of officers doing the election-related work will be lifted. So, the government is getting ready to release another transfer list of IAS officers.

The officers posted in Mantralay and in other departments will be transferred besides divisional commissioners and collectors. Swatantra Kumar Singh and Shilendra Singh, who courted controversies, may also get plum postings in the ensuing administrative reshuffle. Swatantra Singh is secretary to Backward Class Welfare Department and Shilendra Singh deputy secretary to Social Justice Department.

Shilendra was awarded punishment in a contempt of court case, but he got the stay on it. Because of an inquiry against him, Shilendra did not get promotion. According to sources, the government is set to close the file. Swatantra was removed from Good Governance School, and before this, he was suspended for firing on farmers in Mandsaur.

Apart from these officers, Dhananjay Singh Bhadoria, BS Jamod, Shilpa Gupta and Anurag Chaudhary may be transferred. The collectors of Shahdol, Panna, Barwani, Ashoknagar, Damoh, Niwari and Mandla may be shifted. The divisional commissioner of Indore and the commissioner of Nagar Nigam will be transferred.