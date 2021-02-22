Bhopal: 8,000 people attend event where 200 artistes presented dance, songs in 17 languages

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 8,000 people attended a cultural event in which 200 artistes presented folk dances and songs in 17 Indian languages at Ravindra Bhawan here on Sunday evening. It was part of Martabhasha Samaroh-2 organised by Matrabhasha Manch to mark International Mother Language Day.

The cultural event began with Ved Paath in Sanskrit. It was followed by Bharatnatyam, Odissi dance, Danda and Karma dance in Chhattisgarhi, Garba in Gujarati, Jhijhiya dance in Bhojpuri, Keriliyam in Malayali, Lavni in Marathi, Terah Tali in Rajasthani. Ravindra Sangeet, baul songs of West Bengal, Sindh and Kashmiri folk songs were also presented.

It ended with Bhangra and Giddha in Punjabi that won applause. Besides cultural performances, the audience also enjoyed cuisines of 15 states besides Nepal under Sanskriti Vyanjan Mela. State culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur visited the food stall and enjoyed Masale Bhat, Mysore Paak, Chukauni, Urad ke Bade and Dahi Bade.