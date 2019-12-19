Bhopal: 80 of BJYM arrested during their march for employment allowance

BHOPAL: Eighty BJYM men were arrested by police after lathi-charge during demonstration “ Yuva Akrosh Andolan” for employment allowance which Congress had promised in its manifesto.

All were released later. BJYM district president Navin sustained injuries in police lathi-charge. He was rushed to Hamidia Hospital and condition is reported to be out of danger.

After demonstration BJYM took out a march from TT Nagar Stadium to Rang Mahal Talkies to press their demand. Police resorted to lathi-charge when they tried to march in prohibited areas by jumping barricades.

Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, addressing the BJYM youths said, “Chief Minister Kamal Nath has been badly exposed. He had promised for Rs 4,000 per month employment allowance. Nearly 7 lakh unemployed youths increased in Madhya Pradesh in one year. Instead of providing job, now Congress government introducing band-training, cattle grazing, monkey charmer, snake catching for youths in the state. It is highly ridiculous and an insult to educated youths of state. ”

Taking a dig at Nath’s comment regarding empty state exchequer, Chauhan said, “People are paying tax but in spite of it, state government raises the issue of empty treasury. Government even scrapped the scheme for hostel facilities. We had introduced rent for housing for the students if hostel was not available.”

BJYM state president Abhilash Pandey said, “Congress has not fulfilled promises made in its Vachan-Patra.”