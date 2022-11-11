Bhopal: 80% diabetic patients have chance for fatty liver

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 80% per cent of diabetic patients have chance of developing fatty liver and related complications if sugar level is not kept under control. Dr Chittawar suggested that one should go for specific checks and tests once a year, which help to prevent serious diabetes complications in feet, eyes, heart and kidneys.

This was stated by endocrinologist Dr Sachin Chittawar while talking to mediapersons here on Friday. he announced to launch Diabetes Awareness Week and completion of 100 years of insulin invention.

Dr Chittawar said though there was no cure for type 2 diabetes, studies showed remission was possible in many patients. “Through diet changes and weight loss, patients may be able to reach and hold normal blood sugar levels without medication,” he added.

On January 11, 1922, insulin was first used to treat a person with diabetes.

Diabetes is a silent killer since it causes additional problems in patients. As a result, it's critical to keep diabetes under control in order to avoid the complications that come with it. If diabetes is discovered early, it can be effectively treated. Understanding diabetes and its adverse consequences on the body is critical for improved management of this condition, Dr Chittawar added

Read Also Bhopal: Dengue control awareness campaign done through street plays and rally in Kolar