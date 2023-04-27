 Bhopal: 8-year-old run over by truck in Jehangirabad, driver arrested
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 09:36 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An eight-year-old girl, crossing the road with her mother in Jehangirabad locality of the city on Thursday, was crushed to death by a truck, the police said.

The police added that the truck driver tried to speed away from the spot, but the truck broke down, following which the locals collared him and handed him over to the cops.

Station house officer (SHO) of Jehangirabad police station, Shahwaz Khan said that the girl who lost her life in the incident has been identified as Iqra Khan. Iqra, along with her mother Safia, was heading towards her maternal grandmother’s place in Jehangirabad on foot. The duo had just reached near the mosque in the locality, when a mini truck moving at a high speed ran over Iqra, killing her on the spot.

The accused bus driver has been identified as Chand, SHO Khan said. He added that the truck he was driving was in an unfit condition.

The accused driver has been taken into custody, the police said.

Follow us on

