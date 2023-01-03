Bhopal: 8 pigs, 1 puppy stolen, FIR registered

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 8 pigs, 1 puppy stolen, FIR registered

The police have registered the case under Section 380 of IPC and have started investigation

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 11:19 PM IST
Representative Image |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eight pigs and one puppy were stolen from an enclosure situated in Eidgah area under the Shajahanabad police station area, said police here on Tuesday. According to police, the complainant Ranjit Chotala is involved in pig farming and also dog breeding business.

He owns an enclosure in which pigs and dogs were kept. In the intervening night of December 30, eight pigs and one puppy went missing. First Ranjit tried to search them nearby, as he thought that they would have gone somewhere after breaking the door.

But after intense searching, when he did not find them, he approached police and filed the complaint. The police have registered the case under Section 380 of IPC and have started investigation.

