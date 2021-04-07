Bhopal: 8 athletes test Covid positive in Sports Authority of India centre, none Olympic bound

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a routine coronavirus testing at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bhopal, 18 people tested positive for the virus including eight athletes. But no Olympic-bound player has contracted the disease.

The athletes with positive results have been shifted to the hospital while the rest of the 10 confirmed cases are from the support staff. Out of the 181 tests conducted at the SAI Centre, 163 samples resulted negative while 18 cases came with positive results.

Earlier on March 31, the National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala, and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru, reported 26 and four positive cases respectively.

A source had told ANI that RT-PCR tests were conducted at NIS, Patiala, and SAI, Bengaluru. At NIS, around 380 tests were carried out while at SAI, more than 400 tests were conducted.

In addition to 26 positive cases at NIS, there were two coaches as well who had returned a positive result. However, no Olympic-bound athlete had tested positive for COVID-19.