BHOPAL: 77-year-old homeopath duped by two, fails to get medicines after paying Rs 2 lakh online

Bhopal: Two men duped a retired doctor in the name of medicines, which were available at less prices. The complainant had come into their contact through a dealer. SN Singh, 77, a retired homoeopathy doctor said accused Sanjay Tyagi and his friends deal in bulk orders of medicines. He had ordered bulk medicines in November costing Rs 6.29 lakh and they had delivered the consignment.

Later, he ordered bulk medicines worth Rs 2 lakh in first week of January. The victim paid the amount online. When he did not receive the medicines, he tried to contact them. But he found their numbers switched off. He then approached TT Nagar police station and filed complaint.