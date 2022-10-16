Bhopal: 750-seater rooftop auditorium opens at Brahma Kumari Centre

The inaugural function of the central India’s first 750-seater rooftop auditorium underway at Brahma Kumaris Sukh Shanti Bhavan in Bhopal on Sunday. |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The name of Anubhuti Auditorium will be written in golden letters in the history of Bhopal and everyone will have a feeling of happiness and peace after coming here, said Rajyogini Jayanti Didi, additional chief administrator of Brahma Kumaris and coordinator of the overseas branches of the institution.

Not only Bhopal, but the people of the country and abroad will also be served through this auditorium, she added. Jayanti was speaking at an inaugural function of the central India’s first 750-seater rooftop auditorium of spiritual institution Brahma Kumaris Sukh Shanti Bhavan on Sunday. Spread over 5,000 square feet, the auditorium will be used for meditation sessions.

Jayanti, who is the director of world-class tree plantation campaign Kalpataru ,was the chief guest. She further said “ This will prove to be a milestone in increasing the pride of Bhopal city. Positive vibrations of energy emanating from here will prove effective in changing the condition and direction of life of the people.”

The event began with a tabla recital by Kumar Kushagra Gupta. Welcome song was presented by Dr. Dilip Nalge and welcome dance by Harshita, Disha, Saumya, Simran and Akshaya Keshwani. It ended with songs , presented by Superstar fame singer Pratyush. BK Rekha Didi, zonal coordinator of Youth Wing from Sidhi coordinated the event. Director of Brahma Kumaris Sukh Shanti Bhavan BK Neeta Didi proposed vote of thanks.