Bhopal: 75-year-old cashier convicted for forgery, had embezzled Rs 2.80 lakh in 1986

BHOPAL: A court, on Wednesday, convicted a 75-year-old cashier of co-operatives society (Berasia) after 35 years of trial in case of forgery and embezzlement of Rs 2.80 lakh in 1986.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Dipti Thakur passed the order, awarding two years of imprisonment for cashier Ratanlal Jain, 75. Two years imprisonment has been awarded under Section 409 of IPC (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) and two years imprisonment has been ordered under Section 467 of IPC (forgery of valuable security, will, etc).

Other accused Krishna Shastri, NK Jain and Om Singh died during trial while other accused Sher Singh, Jagdish Singh, Raj Kumar, Prem Singh have been acquitted due to lack of evidence.

As per ADPO media cell incharge, Govindram Motwani lodged complaint in Berasia police station that he is posted as inspector in cooperatives department and he has been appointed incharge of sub-cooperatives society(farmers marketing), Berasia as per order of June 28, 1986.

In the annual report of 1985-86 of supervisor BL Tiwari, the then chairman Sher Singh, director Krishna Shastri, other staff like NK Jain (manager), Raj Kumar Sharma, Prem Singh, Om Singh, Ratanlal Jain, Jagdish Prasad Sharma, were found guilty of embezzling Rs 2, 80, 876.80.

They made payment showing more purchases through fake receipts. They misused the fund. Raj Kumar Sharma in writing admitted his crime and he deposited Rs 15,000 on January 29, 1986 and Rs 20,735 on January 31, 1986. Berasia police had registered the case against all under Sections 409, 420, 467 of IPC.