Bhopal: 75 Artworks Of 41 Painters On Display

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 75 artworks of 41 painters are on display at Swaraj Vithika on the premises of Ravindra Bhawan in the city.

It was part of inaugural-day of a three-day group exhibition of painting Kala Pravah organised by Creative Mind Art Class, which has been curated by Pragati Patel, artists and art teachers. Retired IAS officer Indranil Shankar Dani and retired Chief General Manager, MPPCL, Jabalpur, Anup Kumar Srivastava inaugurated the exhibition on Sunday evening

Artists depicted mother-daughter relation through their artwork. Being a daughter's first and best friend, a mother guides her at every turn of her life. The artworks of such mother-daughter are on display in the family special group exhibition. Works on nature, wildlife, and devotion are also on display. The exhibition will remain open till June 13.

