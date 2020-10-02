Bhopal: 73rd Aalami Ijtema postponed due to pandemic, was to be held in November

The 73rd Aalami Tabhlighi Ijtema- annual international congregation of Muslims- to be held from November 27-30 has been postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic. This is for the first time that Ijtema has been postponed.

Ijtema committee spokesperson Ateeq-ul-Islam said Shura (apex decision making body) took the decision on Friday that it should be postponed considering the circumstances arising out of Covid-19 pandemic. Next dates will be announced after the pandemic is controlled, he added. The annual international congregation that takes place in the city has a history of 72 years and this will be for the first time that it has been postponed, he confirmed.

Ijtema witnesses lakhs of devotees from around the world including countries like the United Kingdom, the US, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Malaysia and several others. The number of people in Ijtema crosses more than 10 lakh on concluding day.

The Shura committee reached the decision after it was reasoned that following Covid-19 protocols, getting such a large gathering will be difficult. Whole programme is organised with the help of volunteers. Maintaining social distancing and sanitizing places will be a humongous task. Moreover, it will be difficult to contain coronavirus infection with devotees coming from across the globe and different parts of country.