Bhopal: 730 PM Shri schools to be set up in MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government has planned to set up 730 PM Shri schools in the state.

According to the Central Government’s scheme, such schools will be opened in 313 blocks and two each in urban civic bodies at the district-level.

The state cabinet ratified the decision at a meeting on Tuesday. Out of the identified schools, one will be for primary education (from class 1 to class 8) and the other will for higher secondary students.

The cost of the PM Shri School will be borne by the state government and the Central government on 60:40 ratios.

A sum of Rs 277.40 crore will be spent on 730 PM Shri schools every year, and the state will pay Rs 110.96 crore. The project is for five years and, till then, the state will spend Rs 554.80 crore.

The state government will run the schools after five years. The cabinet also decided to set up a medical college in Budhni, the constituency of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

With this decision, the government has begun the process for opening medical colleges in Tehsils. There will be 100 seats for MBBS students in the medical college to be set up by spending Rs 715 crore.

Besides, the medical college will have 500 beds. A degree college, with 60 seats for nursing courses and 60 seats for paramedical courses, will be also set up.

The cabinet also decided to sell the engine and spare parts of government helicopter Bell 430 for Rs 2.36 crore.

Amending the proposal for film and tourism policy, the cabinet authorised the empowered committee to take a decision.