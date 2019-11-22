Bhopal: 72 nd Ijtema begins; 300 nikaahs solemnised

Bhopal: The 72nd Ijtema (World Islamic Congregation) started with morning prayers on Friday. Free transport arrangements have been made from airport, railway stations and bus stands for Ijtema venue.

Jamaats (teams) from about a dozen countries including Malaysia, Indonesia, Jordan, Srilanka, America, United Kingdom, Afghanistan, Russia, Combodia, Turkistan and Vietnam have also arrived to participate in this annual event. Special arrangements have been made for the teams coming from foreign countries.

Several groups belonging to different faiths have set welcome stages for the devotees coming to attend Ijtema.

One such stage was set up at Bhopal talkies square where Father Anand Muttungal, Gurucharan Singh Arora, TR Gehlot, Gyani Dalip Singh, Pandit Narendra accorded floral welcome to the guests.

Jamaats also visited Bhopal’s landmark Tajul Masajid and attended Friday prayers besides lakhs of people offered Friday prayers at Eintkhedi as well.

Maulana Saad solemnised more than 300 Nikahs at the Ijtema venue on the first day.

Camps for volunteers have been put up at Bhopal Railway Station, Habibganj Station, Bhopal Talkies, Prabhat Square and other places for assistants of members of jamaats. Guests coming from other places are being offered free tea and breakfast before being taken to the venue for free.

More than 3,000 volunteers are managing traffic control on the Ijtema route along with traffic police. A volunteer has been placed every 10 meter to facilitate smooth flow of traffic.

Ijtema to be shifted to Acharpura from next year: This would be the last time that Ijtema will be organised at Eitkhedi. State government has agreed to provide 150 acres for the purpose in Acharpura while the Ijtema committee has made arrangements of another 150 acres adjacent to it. Thus the religious congregation would be held in over 300 acres from next year.

Fifth venue: Acharpura will be the fifth and probably the final venue for the religious congregation, which started since 1947 with a small gathering of just 13 persons. In 1947 the first congregation was held at Ghati Bhadbhunja that was shifted to Masjid Shakur Khan in 1948 where it took place for few years before it was shifted to Taj-ul-Masajid where it held till 2001 and from 2002 the grand religious program is taking place at Entkhedi.