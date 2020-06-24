Bhopal: 7,000 'Swacch Bharat Mission' heroes demand monsoon safety kits

These workers demanded safety gears in rain in 2019 but the civic body had only given half of them in the kit. The BMC, which is financially starved, is reluctant to float tenders for it. A sanitation worker wishing anonymity said that BMC distributed safety kits to over half the number of sanitation workers engaged in the drive. He said rain coats have worn out and they need new suit now.

Anil Shrawan, an office bearer of the sanitation workers union, said they had demanded rain coats and safety kit from the former commissioner but he has been transferred now. “And new officials are busy with other assignments,” he added.

Additional municipal commissioner Shashwar Meena said he is new and unaware of problems. “But I will look into it,” he added.