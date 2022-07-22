Bhopal: 700-yr-old peepal tree gets new life in 9 hours

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ram Aastha Mission Foundation, which works towards environmental protection and saving forests, set an example for others to follow.

Ram Aastha Mission Foundation along with Bhopal Municipal Corporation gave a new lease of life to the 700-year-old peepal tree.

The tree was uprooted from the Kamla Park area on July 13. It was re-planted in Shri Ram Van, located at Raja Bhoj Airport, on Thursday afternoon. The process was carried out from 8 am to 4 pm.

Former IFS officer RP Singh said that a pit was made at the place where the tree was replanted. After that, the aerial root system of the tree was placed in the soil and covered with manure. In three months, the tree will start bearing new leaves, he said.

Municipal Commissioner KVS Chaudhary said that the effort made by the foundation was commendable. “It will be our endeavour to give new life to the old trees, which were uprooted due to rain and storm,” he said.