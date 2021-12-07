Bhopal: 7 UAD senior officials of Shahdol suspended

BHOPAL: Commissioner Directorate of Urban Administration Department (UAD), Bhopal, on Monday, suspended 7 senior UAD officials of Shahdol division, in connection with illegal merger of 53 contractual and honorarium employees of Bakaho Panchayat, Shahdol district, as regular employees into newly constituted Nagar Parishad, Bakaho, Shahdol district. Those who have been suspended include Joint Director UAD, Shahdol, Maqbool Khan; chief municipal officer Nagarpalika Parishad, Dhanpuri, Ravikaran Tripathi; CMO Nagar Parishad, Beohari, ; Assistant engineer, UAD, Shahdol, Rakesh Tiwari; and Deputy Engineer, UAD, Shahdol, Ajit Rawat. Besides, in-charge Executive Engineer, UAD-PHE, Jiwendra Singh; Assistant Grade-1 Damodar Prasad Arya, have also been suspended. CMO Pali has been instructed for in-disciplinary action against regular employees Suresh Chandra Shukla.

UAD’s investigating committee, in its report, had called the merger of 14 contractual/ honorarium workers and 39 employees of Bakaho Panchayat (total 53 employees) as regular employees in newly constituted Nagar Parishad, as against rules of Madhya Pradesh Nagarpalik Adhiniyam, 1961 as they are not resident of Bakaho, Shahdol District. The investigating committee also said that it is loss of Rs 65 lakh as salaries and incentives to 53 employees as regular and held the suspended officials responsible for this loss. All these employees were merged after on September 26, 2016, date notification for constitution of Nagar Parishad, Bakaho. List of these employees were handed over to CMO Nagar Parishad, Bakaho. UAD had constituted three member committee headed by Joint director (UAD) Bhopal Anil Kumar Goud for investigation in merger of panchayat employees to newly constituted Nagar Parishad, Bakaho, Shahdol District. The other two members are in-charge Joint Director (UAD), Rewa and RP Soni and deputy director UAD, Bhopal, OP Jha.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 01:42 AM IST