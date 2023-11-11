Bhopal: 7 Stabbing Cases In 1 Week Amid Model Code Of Conduct

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though model code of conduct is in force, seven incidents of stabbing, assault, firing took place in last one week in the city though police claim to be making regular night patrol and carrying out combing drive in the state capital. It has almost been a week since two rival groups clashed near Banganga Square in which one criminal stabbed the other 27 times. The police have been unable to apprehend key accused so far.

Incidents of stabbing were also reported from Hanumanganj, Aishbag, Ashoka Garden and Kolar. In a recent incident, a member of the group, which scuffled with members of the other group in Banganga area, vandalised the vehicles in Gautam Nagar. Two days back, a food delivery man was stabbed by a listed criminal in Ashoka Garden for no obvious reason. In Aishbag, two brothers pelted stones and assaulted a trader on Wednesday. Accused who had attacked a man from Lalitpur in an autorickshaw are still at large.

Despite arrest of 521 criminals during recent night patrol, many accused are still out of police dragnet. Sources said 23 criminals are yet to be arrested. Recently, only one person accused of selling spurious liquor was arrested from Kamla Nagar. Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra was unavailable for comment.

