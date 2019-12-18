Bhopal: 7 lakh educated youths joined jobless list during Kamal Nath's tenure

Bhopal: There is an increase of about 7 lakh registered educated unemployed during one year rule of Congress. The fact came out in assembly question asked by former home minister and BJP MLA Bhupendra Singh.

BJP MLA had asked details about educated unemployed registered with government between October 2018 and 2019. He also asked as to how many were given employment in government and non-government establishments.

CM Kamal Nath replied that number of registered educated unemployed in October 2018 was 20,77,222 while in 2019 in the same month the number rose to 27,79,725 thereby increasing the number of unemployed youth by 70,2503.

The reply also stated that in the same duration several skill training programmes were initiated by the government. In all 7722 trainees were given employment in private establishments. Job fairs were organized at several places in which 17,506 were selected for placement.

Moreover, placement drives were organized at district level for ITI pass students in which 2520 students were selected by private companies, said the reply.

Bhupendra Singh said that the reply does not make clear that out of 20,026 selected for placement how many got jobs.

As far as government jobs are concerned, reply said that seven people were employed at grade 3 post in skill development directorate through Professional Examination Board.

Government took loan of Rs 18810 crore in one year: In a reply to a question by BJP MLA Bhupendra Singh, finance minister Tarun Bhanot said government borrowed Rs 18810 crore from open market in its one year tenure from December 2018 to 2019. The reply also stated that a provision of Rs 8000 crore was made for waiving of farmers’ loans in 2019-20 budget.