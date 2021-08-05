Bhopal: 7 die, many injured in floods, thousands still marooned

BHOPAL: Seven people died at various places in the flood-hit Gwalior-Chambal region, said local relief teams working in the area, disputing government officials' claim that only two persons had died and seven were injured in the mayhem wreaked by the floods and rain, so far. Refuting the government figures, locals say that three each have died in Pipari and Bhitawar and one in Mohna.The seven injured, state revenue secretary Gyaneshwar B Patil said, included four in Guna, two in Shivpuri and one in Morena, adding that they would get a fix on the final death figure only after confirmation from the district collectors. Officials said heavy showers in the Gwalior-Chambal region had damaged bridges near the Ratangarh temple, in Datia, and Sankua in the past couple of days because of which many people were stuck there. As many as 11,000 people have been rescued so far.

Rescue ops in full swing: Rescue operations in the region by the Army, police and disaster management teams, besides the local administration and volunteers are continuing in full swing, with thousands stranded at several places in the districts of the region due to damaged roads and bridges, or inundated villages.

Met dept forecast says- According to the meteorological department, there is already a gradual decrease in rainfall as the low-pressure area has weakened. Gradually, the monsoon trough will move towards the Himalayan foothills. By Friday, the system will shift a little north-eastwards, partially making an exit from Rajasthan. But the low-pressure area which has caused torrential rain over MP seems not to have been done yet and it looks like more rain is in store courtesy the same system. Scattered light-to-moderate rain occurred over MP. Light-to-moderate rain with a few heavy spells may occur over parts of west MP.