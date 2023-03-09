Bhopal: 7-day national painting workshop to begin on Friday

Representative Image | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Culture Department is going to organise a 7-day national painting workshop, contemporary art ‘Tulika’ at Ravindra Bhawan in the city from Friday.

Nearly 16 painters from across the country will take part in the camp. The painters including Siddharth (Noida), LN Bhavsar (Bhopal), Dharmendra Singh Rathore (Rajasthan), Manish Pushkale (New Delhi), Anand Panchal (Mumbai), Sangeeta Kumar Murthy (Gurgaon), Siddharth Singade (Mumbai), Madan Lal (Chandigarh) , Maitreyi Kar Nandi (Kolkata), Ramchandra Pokale (New Delhi), Meenakshi Jha Banerjee (Bihar), Tabassum (Bhopal), Ragini Sinha (Bihar), Brijmohan Arya (Gwalior), Dinesh Kumar (New Delhi) and Rajesh Kumar Singh (Prayagraj) have been invited.

Director of culture Aditi Kumar Tripathi said that the works prepared in the camp will be used for decoration of Rabindra Convention Centre to introduce modernity, tradition and arts among the general public. The timing of the painting camp will be from 10:30 am to 6:30 pm daily.