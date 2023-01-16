Bhopal: 7-day ITF $40K Women’s Tennis Tournament begins

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Director, Sports, Ravi Gupta, inaugurated the ITF $40K Women’s Tennis Tournament at Arera Club in the city on Monday. Arera Club secretary Waseem Akhtar and ITF chief match referee Puneet Gupta were present.

Twenty-two foreign players have made it to the first (US $40,000) Women’s ITF (International Tennis Federation) Tournament in Bhopal. Players from 10 countries (9 Russians, 4 Japanese, 2 each from Slovenia and Kazakhstan) and one each from Uzbekistan, Germany, France, Chinese Taipei, Latvia and Switzerland) will be slogging it out for the coveted title along with 9 Indian players.

However all the eyes will be on Pehal Kharadkar, the only participant from Madhya Pradesh, who will be taking on veteran Indian Rutuja Bhosale in the first match at the centre court on Tuesday at 9.30 am, said tournament Director, ITF 2023, Manoj Singh Kukreja.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)