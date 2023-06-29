Bhopal: 6th Youth Women National Boxing Championship 2023 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Emotions ran high in the Tatya Tope Stadium in Bhopal on Thursday. Two events were the highlights of the day. One happened inside the boxing ring, which showcased a heartwarming sporting spirit, while the other incident- outside the ring -shook people to the core and made them think what our athletes go through when they lose.

The bout of the day was between two-time Asian Junior Champion Nikita Chand from Uttarakhand and Sakshi from Haryana. This light-weight category bout changed the vibe of the indoor boxing hall. When the name Nikita was announced everyone around the boxing ring witnessed her powerful punches.

Nikita roared in the ring, and people hailed the youth queen outside the ring. But the opponent, Sakshi, didn’t make the bout easy for Nikita. She kept fighting until the end. When Nikita won, it felt like the crowd won with her.

The audience were shocked to see an angry coach...

However, the second incident that took place at the corner of a boxing ring number one was not in a good taste to anyone. The audience were shocked to see an angry coach from Andhra Pradesh, slapping a youth boxer twice after she lost her quarterfinal bout.

Then the female coach of the team asked the male coach to calm down and show some mercy. When the Free Press asked other coaches and boxers from other teams "if it was normal for a coach to hit boxers if they lose," they categorically said, "absolutely not, it is prohibited."

Three MP girls’ storm into semi-finals Three girls from the Madhya Pradesh State Boxing Academy stormed into the semi-finals of the ongoing tournament. The boxers that qualified for the next bouts are Muskan, Anjali, and Khushi. Their semi-final bouts are scheduled for Friday.

Two SAI Bhopal boxers in semi-finals

Around four boxers from the Sports Authority of India, Bhopal, participated in this tournament. All four of them qualified for the quarterfinals, but only two advanced to the semifinals. Their bouts hooked many eyes, as their punches were sharp and powerful. Supriya (66 kg) and Khushi (81 kg) will fight in the semi-final on Friday.

Read Also Indore: Fed Up With Criminal Activities Residents Ready To Sell Houses