 Bhopal: 6th Youth Women National Boxing Championship 2023
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 6th Youth Women National Boxing Championship 2023

Bhopal: 6th Youth Women National Boxing Championship 2023

Crowds cheer, hoot, root for two-time Asian Junior Champion as she punches her way up to semi-finals Andhra Pradesh coach slaps youth boxer twice out of anger as she fails to win her quarterfinal bout.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: 6th Youth Women National Boxing Championship 2023 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Emotions ran high in the Tatya Tope Stadium in Bhopal on Thursday. Two events were the highlights of the day. One happened inside the boxing ring, which showcased a heartwarming sporting spirit, while the other incident- outside the ring -shook people to the core and made them think what our athletes go through when they lose.

The bout of the day was between two-time Asian Junior Champion Nikita Chand from Uttarakhand and Sakshi from Haryana. This light-weight category bout changed the vibe of the indoor boxing hall. When the name Nikita was announced everyone around the boxing ring witnessed her powerful punches.

Nikita roared in the ring, and people hailed the youth queen outside the ring. But the opponent, Sakshi, didn’t make the bout easy for Nikita. She kept fighting until the end. When Nikita won, it felt like the crowd won with her.

Read Also
MP: Students Demand To Reopen Damoh's Ganga Jamuna School, Say Were Not Forced To Wear Hijab
article-image

The audience were shocked to see an angry coach...

However, the second incident that took place at the corner of a boxing ring number one was not in a good taste to anyone. The audience were shocked to see an angry coach from Andhra Pradesh, slapping a youth boxer twice after she lost her quarterfinal bout.

Then the female coach of the team asked the male coach to calm down and show some mercy.  When the Free Press asked other coaches and boxers from other teams "if it was normal for a coach to hit boxers if they lose," they categorically said, "absolutely not, it is prohibited."

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Husband Smashes Wife's Head With Stone In Jabalpur, Arrested
article-image

Three MP girls’ storm into semi-finals Three girls from the Madhya Pradesh State Boxing Academy stormed into the semi-finals of the ongoing tournament. The boxers that qualified for the next bouts are Muskan, Anjali, and Khushi. Their semi-final bouts are scheduled for Friday.

Two SAI Bhopal boxers in semi-finals

Around four boxers from the Sports Authority of India, Bhopal, participated in this tournament. All four of them qualified for the quarterfinals, but only two advanced to the semifinals. Their bouts hooked many eyes, as their punches were sharp and powerful. Supriya (66 kg) and Khushi (81 kg) will fight in the semi-final on Friday.    

Read Also
Indore: Fed Up With Criminal Activities Residents Ready To Sell Houses
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 6th Youth Women National Boxing Championship 2023

Bhopal: 6th Youth Women National Boxing Championship 2023

WATCH: 'Opposition Inciting Muslims In Name Of UCC': PM Modi To Booth Workers In Bhopal

WATCH: 'Opposition Inciting Muslims In Name Of UCC': PM Modi To Booth Workers In Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: "Law Must Be Same For All Citizens," Union Minister Scindia Supports PM Modi's Call...

Madhya Pradesh:

Bhopal Master Plan 2031: Objections Raised Over Lowering Base FAR

Bhopal Master Plan 2031: Objections Raised Over Lowering Base FAR

As Met Sounds Alert: Bhopal, 34 Other Districts Brace For Heavy Rains

As Met Sounds Alert: Bhopal, 34 Other Districts Brace For Heavy Rains