Bhopal: 6,610 schools lack toilets, 1, 353 short of drinking water

Representative Photo | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At a time when the government is building CM Rise Schools one after another, 6,610 schools do not have toilets. School Education Minister Inter Singh Parmar made the statement in reply to a written question put up by Congress legislator Kunal Choudhary.

There are 58,506 primary and 24, 733 secondary schools in the state. Out of 58, 506 primary schools, 2, 025 do not have toilets for girls.

Similarly, out of 24,733 secondary schools, there are no toilets for girls in 679 schools.

On the other hand, 2,835 primary and 1,071 secondary schools do not have toilets for boys.

In the same way, there is no potable water in 1,353 schools. Apart from that, 20,264 primary and 12, 175 primary schools do not have boundary walls.

Parmar further said water connections had been given to 41, 942 schools under Jal Jivan Mission. Other schools are getting drinking water from hand pumps, he said.