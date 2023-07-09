Bhopal: 66 Spotted Deer Shifted From Pench To Kuno

Kuno National Park |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In all, 66 spotted deer were shifted from Pench Tiger Reserve in Sidhi district to Kuno National Park located in Sheopur district.

“ It was one or two days back that we have shifted 66 spotted deer to Kuno National Park. They are part of the new government order under which around 500 more spotted deer are to be shifted to Kuno,” said Pench Tiger Reserve Field Director Rajnish Singh.

More spotted deer are likely to be sent to Kuno from Pench in the coming time. Normally, winter season is considered suitable for translocation of wild animals but Pench Tiger Reserve officials have mastered the art of shifting wild animals in monsoon season.

Earlier too, Pench had translocated 500 spotted deer to Kuno National Park where authorities are trying to increase the number of spotted deer so that they can form the strong prey base for cheetahs . Kuno had also brought a sizeable number of spotted deer from Narsinghgarh as well.

There are 17 adult cheetahs in Kuno, 10 in wild and seven inside the enclosures. Of the seven cheetahs inside the enclosures, two are likely to be released into the wild soon.