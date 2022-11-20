Bhopal: 65th National Shooting Championship begins with 700 pistol shooters aiming at medals

Representative pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 65th National Shooting Championship for pistol events is being hosted by Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy from November 20 to December 12.

On the first day of the tournament, approximately 700 pistol shooters arrived to participate. About 200 spectators were present at the venue. On Sunday, the players registered themselves for the tournament.

About 6,500 shooters will participate in the tournament from all over the country. All the shooters will come to venue on different dates. Twenty shooters from MP Shooting Academy will participate. The MP contingent will include approximately150 shooters.

MP’s star pistol shooter Chinki Yadav will also be a part of the state contingent. Yadav will take part in 25-metre pistol competition. Earlier, she qualified for the Asian Shooting Championships final, earning India a spot in 2020 Summer Olympics. Yadav won gold in 25-metre pistol event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup in New Delhi.